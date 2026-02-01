Ian Garry wants to smash Islam Makhachev and become the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

There’s just one problem.

“The Future” is too “boring” to headline UFC events, which could prevent the No. 3-ranked welterweight from getting the next crack at the 170-pound crown.

That’s according to Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

“I asked one guy very high up in the UFC,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “I’m not going to say who, but I had to ask him if he thinks Ian Garry, coming from nine out of 10 fights by decision, is he an exciting fighter? He’s like, ‘No, he’s boring.‘ He’s not the guy people think he is. He was not good enough to be the main event in Qatar. This is my side of the story. I’m sure UFC have a different side, and we will meet up.”

Despite his constant campaigning for former division titleholder (and fellow client) Kamaru Usman, Abdelaziz admits UFC might have a “different plan” for Makhachev, who is expected to defend his welterweight title in either May or June of this year.

“I have no problem with him,” Abdelaziz insisted. “He just lost to Shavkat (Rakhmonov) and he was almost finished by (Carlos) Prates. It’s not like a guy who’s going to sell out an arena or something like that. If he’s going to sell out the arena, why don’t you make him and Belal (Muhammad) the main event in Qatar? You made Arman (Tsarukyan) and Dan Hooker. Neither of these guys are former champions. The math doesn’t add up for me.”

It rarely does when it comes to Makhachev title fights.