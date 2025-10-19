Want to win a shirt signed by one of the newest stars of the Premier League? Now is your chance.
Since signing for Tottenham Hotspur from RB Leipzig, Xavi Simons has made a strong start to life in north London, having assisted on his debut and featured in four Premier League matches.
To mark Xavi’s good start to the season, we are giving you the chance to win a signed shirt from the man himself.
Enter above by 11:00 GMT on Monday 27 October for a chance to get your hands on a signed shirt from Xavi.