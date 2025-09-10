The trend of beautiful sunny days slides into our Wednesday so make sure to enjoy the gorgeous weather while it lasts!

Seasonal temperatures, light winds, and plentiful sunshine will be realized by the entire state today.

Although we have to remember rain is a good thing! It’s been a relatively dry summer, and with less than two weeks left of the seasons here’s were our precipitation numbers line up.

The updated drought monitor gets released on Thursday, but as of right now, much of central New York isn’t even considered abnormally dry.

The beautiful stretch of weather lasts into the first half of the weekend with rain chances returning by Sunday.

