Bernardo Silva has always been a transfer target for FC Barcelona. The Portuguese international has long been highly appreciated by club president Joan Laporta and by the club’s sporting department.
The Blaugrana signed to try him on multiple occasions in the recent past, but a move was not possible due to multiple factors.
But now that Silva is leaving Manchester City as a free agent, signing him become has a real possibility. In fact, as reported exclusive by us earlier today, the 31-year-old versatile star’s move is ‘90% complete’.
No room for both Silva and Marcus Rashford
Now, according to SPORT, the arrival of Silva would completely rule out any continuation for Marcus Rashford, who spent this season at Spotify Camp Nou on loan from Manchester United.
The 28-year-old enjoyed a solid season with the Blaugrana and is eager to continue at the club beyond his loan spell.
Barça have a €30 million permanent buy clause for the Englishman but are trying to negotiate another loan agreement with a mandatory purchase option – something that Manchester United are unwilling to accept.
Now, Barça are moving ahead with the potential signing of Silva, and given the already confirmed signing of Anthony Gordon, there would no longer be room in the squad for the Rashford.
Barcelona appreciate Silva
As per the report, Barcelona believe that Silva, at 31, remains in very good physical condition, something he demonstrated throughout this season at Manchester City, where he remained an undisputed starter under Pep Guardiola.
The Catalans also believe that his arrival would have an important impact inside the dressing room because of his leadership qualities. In addition, they see him as a highly useful player due to his ability to operate in several different positions.
Talks between Barcelona’s sporting department and Jorge Mendes are progressing, with both parties fully aware that the player’s salary will not become a problem.
The player himself, whose priority is to play in La Liga under any circumstances, is also willing to make a financial effort if necessary.
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