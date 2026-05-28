Obama Presidential Center reveals grand opening weekend festivities – NBC Chicago

The Obama Presidential Center will have its grand opening celebration next month, with a number of free events slated to celebrate the long-awaited moment.
According to a release from organizers, the grand opening festivities will take place from June 19-21, with a “free, open-house-style weekend commemorating this incredible milestone.”
“These opening days are a preview of how the campus will be activated year-round to inspire, empower, and connect us all to bring about change,” a release from the center read. “The campus is free and open to the public, and we want you there to bring it to life.”
Details about the weekend festivities have not been fully released, but early releases indicated there will be live entertainment, pop-up food stations, “fan zones” with appearances from professional teams in Chicago and their mascots, face painting, storytime and other family-friendly activities.
Officials noted that while the campus will be open to all, tickets to the museum are sold out for the opening weekend.
In addition to the grand opening, there will also be a ceremony held on June 18.
“The response to our Grand Opening Ceremony Official Watch Party on the nearby Midway Plaisance has been incredible, and requests for tickets for the in-person community gathering are now closed,” the center said. “You can still be a part of this historic moment from anywhere in the world. We will broadcast the entire ceremony live Thursday, June 18 so you can tune in from anywhere!”
In addition to housing former President Barack Obama’s papers, the museum will also feature an exhibit dedicated to his time in the Oval Office, with a replica of the office included within the museum itself.
The Oval Office replica will be decorated as it was when Obama occupied it, down to the rugs on the floor and the paintings on the wall.
The space features a full-size basketball court, a branch of the Chicago Public Library, acres of green space, and a full museum highlighting Obama’s years in the White House.
Barack Obama is sharing the heartfelt way he is honoring his mom in the upcoming Obama Presidential Center.
The former president and former first lady Michelle Obama are both expected to come to Chicago for the grand opening.
“They’re looking forward to coming for the opening. They’re very involved in our programming and designing how we’re going to interface with the public,” she said.
Access to the museum will cost $30 for adults 12 and older, or $26 for Illinois residents. Children age 3-to-11 will cost $23 for admission, while Illinois residents will get a discount to $15.
Though the museum does charge an admission price, most of the campus is free and open to the public, including a Chicago Public Library branch, public art installations, and park space around the campus.
The museum will use timed entry tickets for admission, according to officials, and those tickets can be purchased in advance online.
There are several ways to get free admission to the museum, however, including free admission to all Illinois residents on Tuesdays, officials said.
It is recommended to get those tickets in advance, with proof-of-residency required at the door.
Illinois teachers, active-duty military, veterans, and Chicago first responders also receive free admission, according to the museum’s website.
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