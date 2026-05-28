“This guest has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life,” according to a statement from Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark.
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is addressing a video that recently surfaced on YouTube, which appears to show a man eating McDonald’s chicken nuggets while riding the Millennium Force roller coaster — and park spokesperson Tony Clark tells 3News, “This guest has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life.”
“Safety is a cornerstone of our business and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior,” Clark says. “Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on rides, including food which can become a choking hazard.”
RELATED: Cedar Point shares update on Millennium Force after some riders claim they no longer fit on the roller coaster due to shorter seat belts
The video, which was posted on Allen Ferrell’s YouTube channel on May 19, has now generated more than 691,000 views on his channel as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
“Safety is a partnership between our guests and the park, and guests must follow all written and verbal instructions for safe riding,” Clark continues in an email to 3News. “Guests who violate our Code of Conduct are not welcome in our parks.”
EATING FOOD ON MILLENNIUM FORCE
Ferrell’s YouTube channel, which has more than 1.86 million subscribers, frequently shows him accepting a variety of challenges and recording his attempt at completing the task, like going through a car wash with his windows down.
“What is wrong with you?” he asks before accepting the dares.
The recently posted Millennium Force stunt starts with Allen reading a challenge that dares him to try to eat a 10-piece nugget while on a roller coaster.
The clip then shows him shoving a McDonald’s nugget box into his pants while standing just outside of the park’s main entrance. Once inside, Ferrell is seen telling an employee: “If anyone asks, I do not have chicken nuggets in my underwear. All right?”
When Ferrell is seated on Millennium Force, the video shows him stuffing his mouth with food as the ride reaches its first drop.
At one point during the ride, Ferrell shouts: “Cameraman! Sauce!” The person next to him answers that request, pulling out some sauce for Ferrell to dunk his nuggets.
After the ride was done, Ferrell says he ate seven of the 10.
This isn’t the first time, however, that Ferrell posted a video while eating food on Millennium Force. There’s a clip uploaded to his YouTube channel on June 20, 2023, that shows him eating a McDonald’s sandwich during the ride. That clip has been viewed more than 5.1 million times.
That same clip was reposted on Nov. 28, 2025, bringing in another 1.66 million views.
CEDAR POINT’S LOOSE ARTICLE POLICY
On Cedar Point’s FAQ page, the park outlines its loose article policy as follows:
Loose article policies vary for our rides. Visit our Ride Policies and Procedures page for more information. Note that Siren’s Curse, Top Thrill 2, Valravn, GateKeeper, Rougarou, Magnum XL-200, Steel Vengeance, and Millennium Force riders are required to store their belongings (purses, prizes, video cameras, etc.) in a secure locker as they are not permitted in line or on the rides.
Lockers are available near each ride’s entrance or exit. Other locations include the Main Gate, near Raptor’s entrance, Thunder Canyon’s entrance, Skyhawk’s exit, and underneath Sky Ride near Coasters Diner.
What about recording videos on rides? Here’s the park’s policy as listed on their FAQ page:
On-ride photography is strictly prohibited on the majority of our attractions without park permission unless the recording device is a glasses-based micro camera (ex: Meta Glasses) that is secured to the head with an approved strap while riding. These glasses may also be worn on attractions that permit the wearing of sunglasses or prescription glasses without a strap. Please review each ride’s safety guidelines for all relevant restrictions. Small action cameras, including GoPro, DJI Osmo, DJI Pocket, etc. are not permitted on rides and attractions.
Drones are strictly prohibited on park property for safety reasons. Drone requests must be submitted in writing and are subject to the company’s stringent drone policy.
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