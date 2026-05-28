Hailey Van Lith waived for second time in May as Sun part ways with second-year guard after just 9 games

The Connecticut Sun announced Thursday that they’ve waived Hailey Van Lith. The second-year guard averaged 8.1 points and 2.2 assists per contest in nine games with the Sun, who claimed her off waivers earlier this month after the Chicago Sky moved on from the college star and Olympic 3×3 bronze medalist.
While the Sun parted ways with Van Lith, they activated Leïla Lacan. A French guard, Lacan was on a contract suspension due to overseas obligations, but now she’s back from the 2026 La Boulangère Wonderligue, where she won a title with Basket Landes and earned Finals MVP honors along the way.
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Lacan is expected to make her season debut on Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks, according to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou.
As for Van Lith, she’s now been waived twice in May.
This story is being updated.
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