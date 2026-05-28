Juventus say farewell to Bernardo Silva as Barcelona close in on deal

Juventus’s last remaining hopes of convincing Bernardo Silva to join the club on a free transfer are fading away, as the Portugal international is on the cusp of sealing a move to Barcelona instead according to reports from various outlets on Thursday.
Barcelona set to pinch Bernardo Silva away from Juventus
Bernardo is available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City, and Juventus had been attempting to secure a deal for the six-time Premier League winner.
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They were not the only ones interested, however, as the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray and clubs in the USA and Saudi Arabia were also keen to land a deal for the 31-year-old, who says that he wants to sort his next move before the 2026 World Cup kicks off in just over a fortnight’s time.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 04: Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium on March 04, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Juve’s hopes of landing a deal for Bernardo hit a major obstacle when they failed to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League on the final day of the 2025-26 season.
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Now, according to various reporters in Italy, including Alfredo Pedulla, Gianluigi Longari and Nicolo Schira, Bernardo is in the final stages of negotiations with Barcelona. There is already an agreement in place over a two-year contract running until the summer of 2028 with an option to extend for a further 12 months.
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