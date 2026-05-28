For a teenager who has already written her own story faster than expected, Victoria Mboko hopes that the addition of coach Wim Fissette will help her write her boldest chapter yet.
The Canadian debuted a new partnership with the decorated Belgian coach last week at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, where she played her way to the final before losing in three sets to a resurgent Emma Navarro.
The 19-year-old had not yet played a Grand Slam tournament before arriving in Paris last year, where she successfully qualified and reached the third round. That result, it could be argued, was the start of the meteoric rise that has her sitting in the Top 10 12 months later.
Fissette has coached major winners including Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek, among others. His partnership with the last of those ending after the Miami Open in March, and Mboko hopes that her name will soon join that list of decorated champions.
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