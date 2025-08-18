The Cincinnati Open comes to a close Aug. 18, and a new winner will hold the title as the 2025 tournament champion.

The 14-day tournament has seen several standout moments thus far, including the return of tennis legend Venus Williams and former Cincinnati Open winner Coco Gauff serving up Graeter’s ice cream at the tournament.

The Mason tennis tournament, formerly called the Western & Southern Open, takes place Aug. 5-18 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, where it has been held since 1979.

The prestigious event begins with two days of qualifying rounds before the first round kicks off the main draw Aug. 7 and seven days of matches leading to the quarterfinals Aug. 14. The tournament culminates in doubles finals Aug. 17 and singles finals Aug. 18.

Planning on tuning into the finals from home? Here’s how to watch.

Cincinnati Open schedule for doubles, singles finals

The schedule for singles finals on Monday varies slightly compared to the rest of the tournament.

Monday will feature one day session encompassing the men’s and women’s singles finals. Gates at Lindner Family Tennis Center open a bit later than usual, at 1 p.m., with the first matches beginning at 3 p.m.

Monitor the order of play at the Cincinnati Open’s website here. Check out the tournament’s main draw here.

How to watch the Cincinnati Open finals

Matches air live on the Tennis Channel, the exclusive home of the Cincinnati Open.

Fans can also stream the broadcast on the Tennis Channel app, available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. Subscriptions start at $9.99 a month, up to $109.99 a year.

The Tennis Channel is also available to stream on Fubo.

