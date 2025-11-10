Kelsey Grammer Welcomes Baby No. 8 at Age 70 as Wife Kayte Gives Birth

Kelsey Grammer is listening to the sounds of his new baby.

Weeks after he and wife Kayte Walsh welcomed son Christopher, the Frasier alum shared insight into their expanding brood.

“The family’s ecstatic,” the 70-year-old told People in an interview published Nov. 5. “We’re all really having a great time. It’s really lovely.”

Kelsey added that it’s been “awesome and fantastic” having a fourth child with his wife of 14 years, with whom he also shares kids Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and James, 8.

The Cheers actor first shared the news that Kayte, 46, had given birth in October.

“It was like three days ago,” Kelsey—who’s also dad to daughter Spencer, 41, with Doreen Alderman; Greer, 33, with Barrie Buckner; as well as Mason, 23, and Jude, 20, with Camille Grammer—shared during an appearance on the Pod Meets World podcast. “Christopher’s just joined the family.”

He added, “It just became eight kids.”