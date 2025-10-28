Accio wallet — we have some tickets we need to buy! (If you’re a Harry Potter fan and understood that joke…let’s be friends.)

Every Harry Potter fan has been booking tickets to New York, and we know exactly why. Whether you’re a wizard, muggle, or mudblood, you’re going to want to take a look at what’s happening.

Hogwarts is coming to New York this holiday season, as performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway begin on November 11th. This performance is going to be extra special as it will see Tom Felton reprising his role as Draco Malfoy, returning to Hogwarts!

Alongside Tom Felton will be John Skelley, who will be playing the beloved main character, Harry Potter. Of course, Tom Felton has played the infamous Draco Malfoy for a long time — starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone all the way to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. He’s been a fan favorite character and actor for a long time!

Speaking of Harry Potter, John Skelley is not new to the role whatsoever. Skelley played Harry in the San Francisco Curran Theatre production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2022.

This role will be Tom Felton’s Broadway debut, and it is also the first time an original member of the Harry Potter cast will join the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Tom Felton said, “Being a part of the ‘Harry Potter’ films has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in ‘Cursed Child’ this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes – and of course his iconic platinum blond hair – and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community,” according to Variety.

Tom Felton will get to play the role of Draco for 19 weeks through March 22nd, 2026. So, as soon as November 11th hits for the first day of performances, your window will be short to go watch him.

