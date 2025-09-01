The upcoming Harry Potter TV series has confirmed the return of one of the original film stars – with the iconic actor set to reprise his role.

British actor Warwick Davis will be returning to the hotly anticipated new series as Professor Filius Flitwick – the passionate, if uptight, teacher of Charms.

The announcement was made to mark Back to Hogwarts, the annual September 1 celebration where fans around the globe honour the beloved return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

For Warwick, it signals a homecoming to the wizarding world, as he once again steps into the role of the charms master he first brought to life in the film franchise.

And the 55-year-old is delighted to be once again assuming the character of Flitwick.

He wrote online: ‘I am so excited (and truly honoured) to share that I’ll be returning as Professor Filius Flitwick in the upcoming Harry Potter television series.

‘This feels like a real homecoming. Hogwarts has always held a very special place in my heart.’

The HBO Original series, which will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max in markets including the UK, Italy and Germany, also unveiled several new castings.

Elijah Oshin has been cast as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Among the Hogwarts staff, Sirine Saba will appear as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Meanwhile Leigh Gill will take on the role of Gringotts goblin Griphook.

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, while J.K. Rowling, who penned the original books, is also attached as an executive producer.

It comes as the original Harry Potter director questioned the decision to remake the JK Rowling novels, asking: ‘What’s the point?’

Chris Columbus, who directed the first three movie adaptations starring Daniel Radcliffe as the boy wizard, was left puzzled after seeing pictures of the HBO series filming scenes with Potter’s mentor Rubeus Hagrid in London.

The HBO Original series, which will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max in markets including the UK, Italy and Germany, also unveiled several new castings

While the part is now played by Nick Frost in the new series, the director was struck by how similar Hagrid’s costume and body double were to those used by actor Robbie Coltrane in the original movies.

Columbus, 66, told the Rest Is Entertainment podcast: ‘So, I’m seeing these photographs… and he’s wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: “What’s the point?”

‘I thought everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same. It’s all going to be the same.’

He added: ‘It’s very flattering for me because that’s exactly the Hagrid costume that we designed. So part of it is really exciting – I’m excited to see what they’re going to do with it. But part of it is sort of déjà vu all over again.’

The new TV series, which began filming this week and is due to air in 2027, is a reboot of Rowling’s seven-book series and is a full-scale, decade-long adaptation that promises to stick far more closely to the original storylines than the blockbuster films.

Columbus, who recently described Rowling’s transgender views as ‘very sad’, was also asked if he was envious that the American media giant would be able to adapt the Harry Potter books on a larger scale than the movies.

He replied: ‘I’m not jealous. I’m so beyond it. I did it. My feeling is, “okay, I’ve done that, it’s time to move on”. I’ve always had issues with the idea of franchise after franchise.

‘I feel like I’ve done it. I’m really proud of those films – the first three that I was involved with – and I’m moving on.’