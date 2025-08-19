Ahead of its full reveal at Opening Night Live 2025 this week, we have the first images of Fallout Season 2.

The images show Walton Goggins’ Cooper Howard in a pre-war flashback on the New Vegas strip. As announced, Fallout Season 2 is set to head into New Vegas territory, following the lead set by video game developer Obsidian Entertainment. In the image we see a reflection of the Lucky 38, the resort and casino owned by Mr. House in the New Vegas video game.

We also see Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Cooper Howard in post-apocalyptic form) on a barren landscape, Max (Aaron Moten) wearing a new outfit while stepping out with his Brotherhood of Steel brethren, and Kyle MacLachlan’s Hank (Lucy’s villainous father) in what we think is a new position of power on the New Vegas strip.

Fallout Season 2 First-Look Images

Fallout Season 1 hit Prime Video in April 2024 and was an instant breakout hit. In May this year, Amazon announced a December 2025 release window for Fallout Season 2, with thePrime Video show also renewed for Season 3.

Warning! Potential spoilers for the Fallout TV show follow.

Fallout is confirmed to be heading to New Vegas for Season 2 , and it’s not just about the location itself. Mr. House is set to be a part of the new season , though how involved he’ll be is unclear. We’ve already seen the tease of some familiar sights thanks to previous set leaks , including this video that shows part of New Vegas and the iconic Lucky 38 resort and casino, all bright and lit up. It’s certainly far from the rusty place you might expect.

It’s worth remembering where we are in the Fallout timeline: the TV show is set in the year 2296, after all the Fallout video games. Fallout 4 takes place in the year 2287, while Fallout: New Vegas is set in the year 2281, a full 15 years prior to the events of the show.

So, what happened in the 15 years since we last saw New Vegas? Co-showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet have said the setting has changed, and explained why that is important for fans to note.

“All we really want the audience to know is that things have happened, so that there isn’t an expectation that we pick the show up in Season 2, following one of the myriad canon endings that depend on your choices when you play [Fallout: New Vegas],” Wagner said last year.

“With that post-credits stuff, we really wanted to imply, guys, the world has progressed, and the idea that the wasteland stays as it is decade-to-decade is preposterous to us. It’s just a place [of] constant tragedy, events, horrors — there’s a constant churn of trauma. We’re definitely implying more has occurred.”

But what will happen when the Power Armor-clad Overseer Hank, played by Kyle MacLachlan, turns up ( potentially after a dustup with a Deathclaw )? Some speculate Mr. House, the enigmatic ruler of New Vegas in the video game and dastardly boss of RobCo Industries in the TV show’s flashbacks to before the bombs fell, may enlist the help of Hank to restore New Vegas to its former glory. Perhaps, if that’s the way the story goes, the forces of Mr. House and New Vegas will end up taking on the Brotherhood of Steel in yet another Fallout faction battle, with Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul caught in the middle.

While Season 3 is guaranteed, Max actor Aaron Moten has said the “endpoint” of the Fallout TV show has it running until Season 5 or Season 6.

We had a great time with Season 1, writing in IGN’s Fallout The Series review that the show is “a bright and funny apocalypse filled with dark punchlines and bursts of ultra-violence [and is] among the best video game adaptations ever made,” slapping it with a well-earned 9/10.

To help tide you over until Season 2, here’s our interview with Todd Howard and Jonathan Nolan covering all our burning questions after the end of Season 1 .

Wesley is Director, News at IGN. Find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can reach Wesley at wesley_yinpoole@ign.com or confidentially at wyp100@proton.me.