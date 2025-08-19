Ahead of its full reveal at Opening Night Live 2025 this week, we have the first images of Fallout Season 2.

The images show Walton Goggins’ Cooper Howard in a pre-war flashback on the New Vegas strip. As announced, Fallout Season 2 is set to head into New Vegas territory, following the lead set by video game developer Obsidian Entertainment. In the image we see a reflection of the Lucky 38, the resort and casino owned by Mr. House in the New Vegas video game.

We also see Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Cooper Howard in post-apocalyptic form) on a barren landscape, Max (Aaron Moten) wearing a new outfit while stepping out with his Brotherhood of Steel brethren, and Kyle MacLachlan’s Hank (Lucy’s villainous father) in what we think is a new position of power on the New Vegas strip.